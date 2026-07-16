Thailand eyes direct routes from China and Europe to Surat Thani

Thailand’s Transport Ministry is seeking to strengthen tourism across the upper South by pursuing direct air links from China and Europe to Surat Thani Airport and developing an integrated luggage-transfer service for travellers heading to Koh Samui.
The proposals are intended to ease congestion at Bangkok’s main airports, simplify regional travel for international visitors and channel more tourism revenue into Surat Thani and neighbouring provinces.
Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit chaired discussions with Suparerk Thongsuk, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, and a working group on measures to stimulate the region’s tourism economy.
Expanding international air connections emerged as a central priority, with participants agreeing to accelerate efforts to establish direct services from China and Europe to Surat Thani Airport.
The proposed routes would allow travellers from key international markets to enter the region directly while reducing pressure on Bangkok’s major airports and spreading passenger traffic and tourism spending more widely across southern Thailand.
The ministry is also preparing to promote cooperation between airlines and private operators on a seamless baggage-transfer system linking Surat Thani Airport with ferry services, hotels and other destinations on Koh Samui.
Under the proposed model, arriving passengers would not have to wait for their luggage at the airport baggage carousel. They could travel directly to the ferry terminal while their bags underwent the required screening, sorting and transfer procedures.
The luggage could then be collected at the pier or delivered directly to the passenger’s hotel or final destination on Koh Samui.
The system is designed to remove a major inconvenience for travellers who currently have to carry their luggage while transferring between air, road and ferry services.
By integrating air, land and maritime connections, the ministry aims to establish a new standard for Thai tourism logistics and make journeys to Koh Samui faster and more convenient.
Phattrapong described the direct-flight and luggage-transfer proposals as important measures for increasing revenue at Surat Thani Airport and supporting businesses in Surat Thani, Koh Samui and nearby provinces.
The deputy minister instructed the Department of Airports to begin discussions with airlines, immigration authorities, customs officials and private-sector operators as soon as possible.
The talks will focus on improving operational efficiency and ensuring that the airport and related transport services are ready to offer travellers faster, more convenient and genuinely seamless journeys.