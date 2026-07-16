Thailand eyes direct routes from China and Europe to Surat Thani

Thailand’s Transport Ministry is seeking to strengthen tourism across the upper South by pursuing direct air links from China and Europe to Surat Thani Airport and developing an integrated luggage-transfer service for travellers heading to Koh Samui.

The proposals are intended to ease congestion at Bangkok’s main airports, simplify regional travel for international visitors and channel more tourism revenue into Surat Thani and neighbouring provinces.



Surat Thani Airport targeted for international routes

Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit chaired discussions with Suparerk Thongsuk, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, and a working group on measures to stimulate the region’s tourism economy.

Expanding international air connections emerged as a central priority, with participants agreeing to accelerate efforts to establish direct services from China and Europe to Surat Thani Airport.

The proposed routes would allow travellers from key international markets to enter the region directly while reducing pressure on Bangkok’s major airports and spreading passenger traffic and tourism spending more widely across southern Thailand.