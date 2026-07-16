Energy and Climate Volatility is the Ultimate Test for Asia Growth

Nikkei Asia Forum panellists warn that energy shocks and green regulations have evolved from policy goals into immediate survival threats for business.



Asia’s ability to sustain its position as the engine of global growth hinges entirely on its capacity to convert unprecedented energy shocks and climate disruptions into structural advantages, global experts warned on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026 in Bangkok, panellists addressing the session “Energy Resilience: Asia's Challenge for Sustained Growth in an Age of Polycrisis” argued that energy security and environmental sustainability have ceased to be secondary policy goals. Instead, they have become the primary determinants of day-to-day corporate survival and supply chain viability across the region.

The Double-Edged Sword of Green Regulation

While the panellists agreed that transitioning to alternative energy is non-negotiable, they highlighted a stark divide in how climate regulations impact large corporations versus small businesses.

Yeap Swee Chuan, president and CEO of AAPICO Hitech, Thailand’s largest automotive parts manufacturer, noted that while stringent environmental standards—such as Europe’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and Euro emissions targets—are overwhelmingly positive for regional health, their implementation creates severe friction for the supply chain baseline.