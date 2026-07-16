Japan Calls for ‘Level Playing Field’ to Protect Thailand's Automotive Hub in the AI Era

At the Nikkei Asia Forum, Japanese Ambassador Masato Otaka demands equal playing fields for auto manufacturing before detailing key energy stability pacts.



Japan’s top diplomat in Thailand has issued a strong appeal to safeguard the historical core of the bilateral economic relationship, calling for a strict "level playing field" as manufacturing faces unprecedented disruption from artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the inaugural Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026 in Bangkok on Thursday, Japanese Ambassador Masato Otaka focused the opening of his address directly on the automotive sector, demanding that regional industrial growth remain balanced, equitable, and protected before transitioning into details regarding emergency energy lifelines.



"With Japan and Thailand, we have to refer to the automotive industry," Ambassador Otaka remarked, underscoring the deep structural ties between the two nations. "Now, this partnership in automotives has been a tremendous success story for both Japan and Thailand. Thailand is an important export hub of cars, particularly pickup trucks. This, I hope, will remain so."

However, the ambassador noted that this vital hub status is under immediate pressure as emerging technologies rapidly rewrite global production standards.

While acknowledging the potential of AI and robotics to streamline supply chains, Otaka warned that the race to adopt these systems creates vast market distortions and raises profound ethical, social, and security risks.

