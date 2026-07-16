Princess Anne honours late Thai royals at Bangkok’s Grand Palace

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, visited the Grand Palace in Bangkok at 4.05pm on Thursday (July 16) to pay respects to two late members of Thailand’s Royal Family.
At the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, The Princess Royal laid a wreath before the royal urn of Her Majesty the late Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. A royal private secretary and a lady-in-waiting joined the delegation, along with British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding.
The royal party then proceeded to the Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall, where Her Royal Highness laid a wreath in tribute to Her Royal Highness the late Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.
The Princess Royal later signed the royal book of condolence for the late Queen Mother and the late Princess in the Rama X Room at the Royal Office 904 building within the Grand Palace.
The Princess Royal, the younger sister of His Majesty King Charles III, undertakes public duties in the United Kingdom and overseas.
Her visit further underscored the close relationship between Thailand and the United Kingdom, whose diplomatic ties span more than 170 years, while strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two kingdoms.