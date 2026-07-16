Princess Anne honours late Thai royals at Bangkok’s Grand Palace

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, visited the Grand Palace in Bangkok at 4.05pm on Thursday (July 16) to pay respects to two late members of Thailand’s Royal Family.

At the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, The Princess Royal laid a wreath before the royal urn of Her Majesty the late Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. A royal private secretary and a lady-in-waiting joined the delegation, along with British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding.