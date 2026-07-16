Revamped Elgrand anchors Nissan drive to revive Japan sales

Nissan Motor Co. began selling the redesigned Elgrand in Japan on Thursday (July 16), banking on the luxury minivan’s first full overhaul in 16 years to help lift its sluggish sales.

Starting at 6,897,000 yen, the new Elgrand carries Nissan’s third-generation e-POWER hybrid system. The changes deliver better fuel economy and quieter operation, while increases in the vehicle’s height and width create a more spacious interior.