Revamped Elgrand anchors Nissan drive to revive Japan sales

Nissan Motor Co. began selling the redesigned Elgrand in Japan on Thursday (July 16), banking on the luxury minivan’s first full overhaul in 16 years to help lift its sluggish sales.
Starting at 6,897,000 yen, the new Elgrand carries Nissan’s third-generation e-POWER hybrid system. The changes deliver better fuel economy and quieter operation, while increases in the vehicle’s height and width create a more spacious interior.
The minivan also adopts Nissan’s proprietary all-wheel control technology. According to an official overseeing its development, the design placed particular emphasis on “the pleasure of driving”.
Akira Sugimoto, a Nissan corporate executive, described the Elgrand as an “important model that will drive Nissan’s future growth”.
The Elgrand name first appeared in 1997. Its debut generation built a following around high-end equipment and, in particular, comfort for rear-seat passengers.
The model then went without a full redesign after 2010, leaving it behind competitors such as Toyota Motor Corp.’s Alphard.
The launch follows Nissan’s release of the redesigned Kicks compact SUV in June, as the company seeks to strengthen sales through a succession of new-model introductions.