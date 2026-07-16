Japan weighs restoring naphtha reserves amid Middle East supply risks

Shortages of paints and solvents in Japan’s housing and construction sectors have led the government to examine a return to naphtha stockpiling as instability in the Middle East threatens supplies.

Naphtha is a raw material used in plastics and paints.

Japan imports about 40 per cent of its supply from the Middle East, while domestically produced naphtha accounts for a further roughly 40 per cent.

Much of that domestic output, however, is made from crude oil sourced from the same region.

On 7 July, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said the government would consider building naphtha reserves.

The announcement followed calls from several quarters to revive a stockpiling system that had previously covered naphtha in the same way as oil.