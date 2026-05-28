Toyota sales fall again as Middle East, China drag demand

Toyota Motor Corp reported a third consecutive monthly fall in global sales in April, as sharp declines in China and the Middle East outweighed a rebound in Japan and pointed to growing pressure on the world’s largest automaker.

Sales of Toyota and Lexus vehicles fell 3.1% year on year to 849,306 units in April, while broader global sales including subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino dropped 3.7% to 902,015 vehicles.

The decline reflected weaker demand in several key overseas markets. Middle East sales plunged 33.7% to just over 31,000 vehicles, while sales in China dropped 25.4% amid tough market conditions. In the United States, Toyota’s largest market, sales slipped 4.6%.

Japan was the main bright spot. Domestic sales rose 24.2% after earlier purchase delays ahead of a change in environmental tax rules, helping soften the impact of weaker overseas demand.

Toyota’s production performance was stronger than its sales figures. Toyota and Lexus global production rose 2.0% in April from a year earlier, supported by a 12.9% increase in Asia that helped offset declines in the United States and Japan.

The broader Toyota group, including Daihatsu and Hino, produced 933,685 vehicles in April, up 3.4% year on year, according to figures reported from the company’s monthly data.

