Iran says frozen assets must be released before any US peace deal

Iran has sent a firm message to the United States that “there will be no peace deal” unless Washington agrees to unlock Iranian assets worth US$24 billion, or nearly THB800 billion, frozen by the US under sanctions over the past several years, according to a report by the British newspaper The Telegraph.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator, and Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, set out the condition during talks with Qatari officials in Doha, saying Tehran would not proceed with any agreement until the US immediately transfers at least “half” the amount, or about US$12 billion, or nearly THB400 billion, when a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is announced, with the remainder to be released within 60 days.

“Our demand is the release of the frozen assets, not in the future, but now,” an Iranian official close to the talks said, adding that “there will be no negotiations if Iran’s money is still not unlocked.”

The funds are mostly “Iranian revenue” from oil and gas exports held in foreign banks, with a total value of more than US$100 billion (about THB3 trillion) spread across several countries, including South Korea, Qatar, Iraq, Japan, Germany, Turkey and Bahrain.