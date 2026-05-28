AIS PLAY Teams Up with the NBA to Bring NBA Champion DeAndre Jordan to Inspire Thai Youth

Returning to Thailand as part of the first-ever NBA Rising Stars Invitational Thailand Qualifiers presented by TOA, Jordan participated in AIS PLAY’s "FAST BREAK THE FUTURE" event under the theme "Pass the Legacy". More than 100 aspiring Thai youth basketball players had the opportunity to engage with Jordan, hear stories and insights from his basketball career, and draw inspiration to pursue their own basketball journeys. As part of the program, Jordan also joined AIS PLAY in conducting a lucky draw, awarding AIS PLAY sports subscription packages to select attendees.

On Sunday, May 24, AIS hosted the "AIS PLAY x NBA Watch & Meet: PLAYOFF Edition", a public viewing party featuring Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks. The event brought together Thai basketball fans and sports personalities for an unforgettable NBA viewing experience, with select AIS customers receiving the ultimate VIP treatment with an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Jordan.