Philippines, Japan reinforce oil stockpiles amid Mideast tension

The support will be provided under “Power Asia,” a Japanese government programme designed to assist Asian countries on energy matters. A delegation made up of ministry officials, think-tank members and private-sector representatives is expected to travel to the Philippines as early as June to carry out a survey.

The Philippines depends on the Middle East for more than 90 per cent of its oil imports. In March, it declared a national energy emergency after a de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for oil shipments.

The Philippine energy department says the country currently holds oil reserves equal to around 45 days of gasoline and diesel supply.