CP All Shareholders Reject Proposal to Transfer Subsidiaries to CP Group Virtual Bank

Independent retail and institutional backers vote overwhelmingly against shifting Counter Service, Thai Smart Card, and CP Axtra into new venture.
Shareholders of CP All Plc (CPALL), the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand, have voted overwhelmingly against a management proposal to transfer three key subsidiaries to a new virtual bank venture backed by its parent conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group).
At the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) No. 1/2026 held on 29 May 2026 via electronic media, investors delivered a stinging rebuke to the plan, voting 96.4086 per cent against the restructuring.
The proposal aimed to shift Counter Service Co Ltd, Thai Smart Card Co Ltd, and wholesaler CP Axtra Plc (CPAXT) into the financial business fold of branchless commercial banking under ACM Holding Co Ltd (ACMH), a subsidiary of CP Group.
The agenda item required approval by no less than three-fourths (75 per cent) of the total votes from shareholders attending the meeting and eligible to vote, excluding those with conflicts of interest.
Because the shift was classified as a connected transaction, CP Group was directly interested and legally barred from casting votes on its 36.20 per cent stake.
This left the final decision entirely in the hands of the remaining 63.80 per cent of the equity, primarily made up of domestic and international institutional funds alongside retail investors.
The 40-minute electronic meeting saw 2,357 shareholders attend, representing a total of 6,015,397,440 shares. Within this attendance, 6 shareholders holding a combined 2,772,976,300 shares were designated as ineligible to vote.
The final tally revealed that 3,125,972,315 shares voted to block the plan, representing 96.4086 per cent of the eligible vote. Meanwhile, votes in favour stood at just 5,502,211 shares, or 0.1697 per cent, and abstentions totalled 110,946,614 shares, representing 3.4217 per cent.
The emphatic shareholder rejection aligns directly with the stance of 13 independent board directors who had no vested interest in the deal. The directors formally voted to oppose the asset transfer on 17 April 2026.
The 13 directors cautioned that the transaction was overly complex and threatened to erode CP All’s operational flexibility and policy alignment with the three subsidiaries.
Furthermore, the board warned that the migration could harm CP All's business benefits, revenue, and overall growth while compromising its commercial neutrality when working with other financial institutions.
Corporate governance experts noted that the EGM outcome serves as a clear demonstration of minority shareholder protection under the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Capital Market Supervisory Board.
By ensuring transparent information flow and isolating conflicted majority votes, the framework successfully allowed public investors to safeguard the listed company’s independent market value for the maximum benefit of all stakeholders.