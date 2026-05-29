CP All Shareholders Reject Proposal to Transfer Subsidiaries to CP Group Virtual Bank

Independent retail and institutional backers vote overwhelmingly against shifting Counter Service, Thai Smart Card, and CP Axtra into new venture.

Shareholders of CP All Plc (CPALL), the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand, have voted overwhelmingly against a management proposal to transfer three key subsidiaries to a new virtual bank venture backed by its parent conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group).

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) No. 1/2026 held on 29 May 2026 via electronic media, investors delivered a stinging rebuke to the plan, voting 96.4086 per cent against the restructuring.

The proposal aimed to shift Counter Service Co Ltd, Thai Smart Card Co Ltd, and wholesaler CP Axtra Plc (CPAXT) into the financial business fold of branchless commercial banking under ACM Holding Co Ltd (ACMH), a subsidiary of CP Group.

The agenda item required approval by no less than three-fourths (75 per cent) of the total votes from shareholders attending the meeting and eligible to vote, excluding those with conflicts of interest.

Because the shift was classified as a connected transaction, CP Group was directly interested and legally barred from casting votes on its 36.20 per cent stake.

This left the final decision entirely in the hands of the remaining 63.80 per cent of the equity, primarily made up of domestic and international institutional funds alongside retail investors.

