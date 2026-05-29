Thai Virtual Banking Race Splits Strategies: SCBX Defers 'BankX' Launch to Late 2026 as CP Group Targets July Debut

While SCBX opts for system stability over speed in its venture with KakaoBank, CP Group seeks urgent shareholder approval for a July launch.
The race to capture Thailand’s nascent digital-only banking sector has exposed contrasting corporate strategies. Market incumbent SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) has confirmed it is postponing the commercial rollout of its virtual bank, "BankX", until late 2026 to ensure operational stability.
Conversely, the retail giant Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group is moving aggressively, positioning its "Ascend Bank" venture for a launch as early as July, pending imminent shareholder approval.
The developments follow the recent market entry of "CLICK"—a consortium comprising Krung Thai Bank (KTB), Advanced Info Service (AIS), and PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR)—which secured first-mover advantage as Thailand’s premier operational virtual bank.
Of the remaining two consortia granted licences by the Bank of Thailand (BOT), both have actively sought regulatory leniency to defer their initial operational deadlines, according to reports by Thansettakij’s Witchuda Chitchan.
SCBX prioritises substance over speed
Arak Sutivong, deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer of SCBX, disclosed that while the timeline for BankX has slipped into the final quarter of 2026, the central bank has been kept fully apprised of the adjustments.
According to Arak, the delay is fundamentally technical. The architecture design, stress-testing, and integration required for an uncompromised live deployment have proven significantly more complex than internally forecast.
"The primary objective is not a rapid launch but rather the creation of a resilient, highly stable infrastructure capable of sustaining long-term consumer utility," Arak stated, summarising the firm's philosophy as "Arriving later, but standing out more."
Analysing the competitive landscape, Arak argued that while first-mover status yields advantages in untapped markets, it holds less weight in a saturated banking ecosystem like Thailand's.
He maintained that entering as the country's 11th or 12th commercial banking entity is irrelevant unless the proposition offers a distinct, superior user experience.
Targeting financial inclusion via global partnership
BankX intends to anchor its business model on financial inclusion, specifically targeting the underbanked and unbanked demographics.
This includes lower-income segments, individuals without formalised credit histories, and consumers currently exposed to predatory, informal lending markets.
Management dismissed concerns of internal market cannibalisation regarding Monix Co., Ltd.—SCBX’s existing digital lending arm—clarifying that BankX will employ entirely separate credit scoring algorithms and data matrices to evaluate risk.
Structurally, BankX is a joint venture where SCBX retains a dominant 90% equity stake, with South Korea’s digital heavyweight KakaoBank Corp. holding the remaining 10%.
However, Arak urged analysts to look beyond equity proportions, noting that robust shareholding and partnership agreements ensure that KakaoBank's contribution in proprietary technology, digital banking expertise, and alternative business underwriting models is fully leveraged.
CP Group faces critical shareholder vote
In stark contrast to SCBX's deliberate timeline, CP Group is moving at pace. Suphachai Chearavanont, senior vice chairman of CP Group and chairman of True Corporation, confirmed that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of CP All Public Company Limited scheduled for 29 May will decide the immediate trajectory of their venture, "Ascend Bank".
Shareholders will vote on a crucial resolution to allow three core corporate subsidiaries—Counter Service Co., Ltd., Thai Smart Card Co., Ltd., and CP Axtra Public Company Limited—to formally integrate into the Ascend Bank consortium.
While Suphachai conceded that minority shareholder voting outcomes remain inherently unpredictable, he expressed confidence in securing approval, maintaining that Ascend Bank remains on track to initiate commercial operations by July.