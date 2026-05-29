Thai Virtual Banking Race Splits Strategies: SCBX Defers 'BankX' Launch to Late 2026 as CP Group Targets July Debut

While SCBX opts for system stability over speed in its venture with KakaoBank, CP Group seeks urgent shareholder approval for a July launch.

The race to capture Thailand’s nascent digital-only banking sector has exposed contrasting corporate strategies. Market incumbent SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) has confirmed it is postponing the commercial rollout of its virtual bank, "BankX", until late 2026 to ensure operational stability.

Conversely, the retail giant Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group is moving aggressively, positioning its "Ascend Bank" venture for a launch as early as July, pending imminent shareholder approval.

The developments follow the recent market entry of "CLICK"—a consortium comprising Krung Thai Bank (KTB), Advanced Info Service (AIS), and PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR)—which secured first-mover advantage as Thailand’s premier operational virtual bank.

Of the remaining two consortia granted licences by the Bank of Thailand (BOT), both have actively sought regulatory leniency to defer their initial operational deadlines, according to reports by Thansettakij’s Witchuda Chitchan.

SCBX prioritises substance over speed

Arak Sutivong, deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer of SCBX, disclosed that while the timeline for BankX has slipped into the final quarter of 2026, the central bank has been kept fully apprised of the adjustments.

According to Arak, the delay is fundamentally technical. The architecture design, stress-testing, and integration required for an uncompromised live deployment have proven significantly more complex than internally forecast.

