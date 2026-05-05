Virtual bank race tightens — BOT warns licence at risk

Thailand’s plan to launch virtual banks has reached a critical stage, with the Bank of Thailand warning that applicants who fail to meet required criteria must explain why and could ultimately lose their licence.

Three applicants are currently in the approval process after passing the central bank’s initial screening. They are ACM Holding Co Ltd, involving Charoen Pokphand Group; Krung Thai Bank in partnership with Advanced Info Service (AIS) and PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR); and SCBX, in partnership with KakaoBank and WeBank.

Each applicant is working under a clear timeline to prepare its systems, organisational structure and qualifications in line with regulatory requirements before being allowed to begin operations.



Bank of Thailand governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the three applicants must complete their own preparations and adjust their business qualifications and conditions to meet the central bank’s criteria before they can officially open for business.

Before filing formal applications, all applicants certified to the Bank of Thailand that they would comply strictly with all criteria and conditions. If any applicant later finds it cannot meet any agreed condition, it must provide clear and sufficient reasons. The central bank will then consider the facts on a case-by-case basis.

Vitai said applicants could adjust in several ways to meet the rules, such as reducing shareholdings in affiliated businesses that conflict with ownership criteria, or surrendering non-core financial licences that may create conflicts of interest.

He said the Bank of Thailand would review such explanations and consult the Finance Ministry, which has the final authority to decide on virtual bank licences.