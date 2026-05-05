Thai SMEs Battling for Survival as Energy Crisis Throttles Liquidity

Global geopolitical volatility and soaring energy costs leave nearly 22% of Thai small businesses facing total collapse by the end of the quarter.

Thailand’s grassroots economy is facing a critical turning point as a "perfect storm" of soaring energy costs and stagnant consumer demand leaves a significant portion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the verge of collapse.

New data from the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) paints a stark picture: one in five Thai SMEs (21.3%) are now at high risk of permanent closure within the next 90 days. The primary culprits are a severe liquidity crunch and a rapidly shortening "business lifeline."

Sangchai Theerakulwanich, chairman of the Federation of Thai SMEs, has warned that the prolonged conflict in the Middle East is no longer just a distant geopolitical issue.

It has evolved into a "crisis upon a crisis," manifesting as a geoeconomic war that has disrupted trade, finance, and energy sectors globally.