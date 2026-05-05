Thai SMEs Battling for Survival as Energy Crisis Throttles Liquidity

Global geopolitical volatility and soaring energy costs leave nearly 22% of Thai small businesses facing total collapse by the end of the quarter.
Thailand’s grassroots economy is facing a critical turning point as a "perfect storm" of soaring energy costs and stagnant consumer demand leaves a significant portion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the verge of collapse.
New data from the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) paints a stark picture: one in five Thai SMEs (21.3%) are now at high risk of permanent closure within the next 90 days. The primary culprits are a severe liquidity crunch and a rapidly shortening "business lifeline."
Sangchai Theerakulwanich, chairman of the Federation of Thai SMEs, has warned that the prolonged conflict in the Middle East is no longer just a distant geopolitical issue.
It has evolved into a "crisis upon a crisis," manifesting as a geoeconomic war that has disrupted trade, finance, and energy sectors globally.
"The impact is felt most acutely at the foundation of our economy," Sangchai noted. "While larger corporations have the buffers to withstand these shocks, SMEs lack the financial runway to endure such volatility."
A Shrinking Runway
The OSMEP survey highlights a worrying fragility in the sector's financial structure. When measuring the "lifeline" or cash reserves of these businesses, the results suggest a looming insolvency crisis:
The Pricing Trap
Adding to the distress is the "pricing trap." While raw material and utility costs have surged, the erosion of domestic purchasing power has left business owners unable to pass these costs on to the public.
More than 22% of SMEs reported they cannot increase prices at all, while nearly half (48.3%) can only manage marginal adjustments.
This squeeze has forced many into the "grey market" for capital. High barriers to entry for formal bank credit have driven small entrepreneurs toward informal, high-interest lenders, further deepening the cycle of household and non-performing debt.
Call for Strategic Intervention
The Federation has identified four critical areas requiring urgent government intervention:
Energy Stability: Stabilising electricity and fuel prices to prevent operational paralysis.
Financial Access: The implementation of "Soft Loans" specifically designed to bridge the liquidity gap.
Digital Transformation: Addressing the fact that 53% of SMEs still lack the digital skills and AI tools necessary to compete in a modern market.
Market Expansion: Helping local brands access international e-commerce platforms to bypass weak domestic spending.
"The national objective must shift from merely keeping these businesses on life support to building a resilient ecosystem," Sangchai concluded. "Without strategic soft loans and a focus on human capital, the backbone of the Thai economy remains dangerously exposed to the whims of global instability."