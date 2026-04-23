Suphajee sets out five-point plan to tackle energy shock and reset trade strategy

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said on Thursday that the energy crisis was putting pressure on transport costs, living costs and exports, and that Thailand needed both immediate relief measures and longer-term structural reform. She said the Commerce Ministry would respond through five main policy tracks aimed at helping households and businesses weather a period of overlapping economic, geopolitical and energy pressures.

1. Cutting living costs while creating income and upgrading local communities

Suphajee said the ministry would continue its Thai Chuay Thai programme, which has already been rolled out nationwide with more than 3,000 discounted items through modern trade outlets, local wholesalers and retailers, and online platforms. The next phase will bring 2,000 SMEs on to major e-commerce platforms, with waived platform fees, shipping support and 500,000 discount coupons worth 100 baht each for buyers.

2. Stabilising and adding value to farm products

On agriculture, the ministry said it would support the whole supply chain, from production to processing and marketing. Measures include absorbing up to 1 million tonnes of off-season paddy, with buying prices set 300 baht a tonne above the market, while also promoting higher-value agricultural goods, stronger community-level aggregation and better market matching. The ministry is also expanding fertiliser support under its Green Flag Plus scheme to help farmers manage rising input costs.