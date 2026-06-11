Thai gold opens THB1,150 lower as global prices slide

Thai gold prices fell sharply at the market open on Thursday, with bullion dropping by 1,150 baht per baht-weight as global gold prices came under renewed pressure.

The Gold Traders Association announced its first price adjustment of the day at 9.02am on June 11, cutting domestic gold prices in one move after a volatile session on Wednesday.

The latest adjustment brought the selling price of gold bullion to 63,900 baht per baht-weight, down from the previous day’s final level of 65,050 baht.

Wednesday had already seen heavy movement in the domestic market, with 40 price announcements during the day. By the final announcement, gold prices had fallen by a total of 2,350 baht to 65,050 baht per baht-weight.

For domestic gold of 96.5% purity, the first announced prices on Thursday were as follows: gold ornaments were sold at 64,700 baht per baht-weight, with a tax base of 62,428.88 baht. Gold bullion was sold at 63,900 baht and bought at 63,700 baht per baht-weight.