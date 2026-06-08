Gold traders warn VAT plan may hurt savers amid BoT scrutiny

He suggested that the government should shift from a role focused mainly on control and supervision towards one that also supports people in saving gold through proper channels.

He said a model similar in concept to the “retirement lottery” could be adapted to encourage people to accumulate stable assets instead of turning to high-risk speculation.

Call to separate traders from scammers

The gold industry also wants regulators to avoid treating all market participants in the same way.

Thanapisal said controls aimed at preventing fraud should focus on illegal operators and deceptive schemes rather than legitimate gold businesses that operate transparently.

The concern comes as the authorities have been paying closer attention to the links between gold trading, foreign exchange flows and baht movements. The Bank of Thailand has tightened scrutiny of foreign-exchange forward transactions linked to gold trading by requiring clearer evidence of genuine exports and faster supporting documents.



The central bank has also identified large gold-related foreign-exchange flows as one factor that can intensify baht volatility, particularly through online or “paper gold” trading.

Gold association opposes VAT idea

Jitti Tangsitpakdee, president of the Gold Traders Association and managing director of Gold Bullion Corporation Co Ltd, said state supervision could be useful in some areas, such as requiring gold shops to report trading transactions and encouraging US-dollar settlement to reduce baht volatility.

Jitti said such measures also added more procedures for operators.

He said earlier claims that gold exports to Cambodia were causing the baht to strengthen had already been challenged by several academics. He argued that gold trading for business purposes follows market mechanisms and should not be treated as the main factor determining whether the baht strengthens or weakens.

In a related development, 14 major gold traders agreed in principle with the Bank of Thailand to develop a US-dollar-denominated trading system within six months, with the aim of reducing pressure on the baht from large gold transactions.

The debate follows earlier reports that the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Thailand were considering measures related to online gold bar trading, including possible tax options, as authorities looked at ways to reduce the impact of large gold-related transactions on the baht.

Jitti said several Bank of Thailand measures were reasonable because they focused mainly on high-volume speculative gold transactions, such as setting a limit of 50 million baht per person per day for online gold trading.

However, the measures do not apply to ordinary gold buying for saving or wearing, such as jewellery purchases at traditional gold shops, because these transactions are not considered a key factor driving baht appreciation.

On the proposal to impose 7% VAT on gold investment, Jitti said he disagreed with the idea at this stage.

He warned that the measure could have a broad impact on the gold business, reduce market flexibility and potentially weaken Thailand’s position as a regional leader in the gold trade in ASEAN.

The Gold Traders Association has already submitted its proposals to the Finance Ministry, outlining concerns and recommendations on how the sector should be supervised without undermining legitimate gold trading or public saving.

Bangkokbiznews