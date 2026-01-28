BoT and gold traders to discuss ‘gold trading’ rules amid global surge

Amid geopolitical tensions and capital flows into safe-haven assets, gold has become increasingly prominent again. With gold prices rising steadily and holding above $5,000 an ounce, Thai gold prices have climbed above 75,000 baht per baht-weight.

This has left the “central bank” — the Bank of Thailand (BoT) — facing an even tougher challenge: moving to oversee gold trading, especially baht-denominated transactions via applications, to reduce pressure on the baht as gold prices continue to rise.

Jitti Tangsitpakdee, president of the Gold Traders Association, said the group of 14 gold traders is still waiting for clarity, as there are no official details yet on what form the supervisory measures will take or the scope of enforcement.

As a result, gold traders are not yet able to assess the impact clearly because information remains incomplete. What all sides are hoping for is clear operational guidance from the BoT so that businesses can adjust appropriately and avoid disrupting existing management systems already in place.

On market conditions, he said global gold prices have risen far more strongly than expected. Spot gold has now broken above $5,000 an ounce, and there is a chance it could rise to $6,000 an ounce this year. The main driver has been geopolitical tensions, particularly between Iran and the United States, which has heightened investor anxiety globally and pushed funds into gold as a safe-haven asset.

With domestic gold prices already above 75,000 baht per baht-weight, he suggested that investors with “cold money” — funds not needed in the near term — can still accumulate gradually. The long-term outlook still offers potential returns, but he urged greater caution, as a sharp rally can lead to short-term consolidation.