BoT tightens rules on big gold traders, mandates reporting

On January 26, 2026, the Royal Gazette website published a notification by the currency exchange Competent Officer titled “Rules and Practices regarding Currency Exchange (No. 36)”, signed by Pimpan Charoenkwan, the currency exchange Competent Officer.

The notification updates rules to enhance scrutiny of gold transactions linked to foreign currency exchange.

The key substance is the addition of wording to Clause 47/4, Part 9, concerning gold trading. It requires gold buyers or sellers that import or export gold and have an average total value of domestic gold trading over the past five years of THB 10,000 million per year or more (or equivalent at market rates) to comply with the following new requirements:

1. Digital reporting: They must submit gold transaction information in the form and manner prescribed by the Competent Officer through the Bank of Thailand's website or electronic system.

2. Authority to request more information: Where necessary, the Competent Officer has the authority to require additional information on a case-by-case basis.