BoT tightens rules on big gold traders, mandates reporting

On January 26, 2026, the Royal Gazette website published a notification by the currency exchange Competent Officer titled “Rules and Practices regarding Currency Exchange (No. 36)”, signed by Pimpan Charoenkwan, the currency exchange Competent Officer.
The notification updates rules to enhance scrutiny of gold transactions linked to foreign currency exchange.
The key substance is the addition of wording to Clause 47/4, Part 9, concerning gold trading. It requires gold buyers or sellers that import or export gold and have an average total value of domestic gold trading over the past five years of THB 10,000 million per year or more (or equivalent at market rates) to comply with the following new requirements:
1. Digital reporting: They must submit gold transaction information in the form and manner prescribed by the Competent Officer through the Bank of Thailand's website or electronic system.
2. Authority to request more information: Where necessary, the Competent Officer has the authority to require additional information on a case-by-case basis.
3. Three-year record retention: Operators must verify the accuracy of the information and keep relevant supporting documents for no less than three years, to support any inspection request by officials.
A source in the financial sector analysed that the expanded supervisory powers are targeted at major nationwide gold bullion traders, because gold transaction volumes can directly affect demand for foreign currency and contribute to volatility in the baht.
Mandatory electronic reporting is expected to help the Bank of Thailand obtain clearer and faster visibility of capital inflows and outflows arising from gold payments, enabling real-time monitoring.
The notification states it takes effect from the day after its publication in the Royal Gazette, meaning the eligible large gold operators will fall under the new control measures starting January 27, 2026.