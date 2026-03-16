NBA and TOA Announce First NBA Rising Stars Invitational Thailand Qualifiers

The Thailand Qualifiers presented by TOA will determine the boys’ and girls’ high-school teams that will represent the country at the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Invitational in Singapore this summer. The NBA Rising Stars Invitational is the league’s first regional high-school basketball tournament and features boys’ and girls’ teams from across Asia-Pacific.

The announcement was made by TOA Chief Executive Officer Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon and NBA Head of Southeast Asia and Asia Marketing Sheila Rasu at a launch event in Bangkok, which was followed by a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic for 80 boys and girls ages 9-12.

Operated by the event agency of TOA, the Thailand Qualifiers presented by TOA will feature four boys’ teams and four girls’ teams from across the country identified in collaboration with Basketball Sport Association of Thailand (BSAT) competing in a two-day, single-elimination tournament, with the winning boys’ and girls’ teams earning an opportunity to compete at the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Invitational. The event will also feature social impact programming and an appearance by an NBA legend who will be announced prior to the event.

“Sport is a powerful platform to inspire individuals and empower communities,” said Tangkaravakoon. “For more than 12 years, TOA has proudly supported Thai basketball, consistently advancing its growth and investing in the development of young athletes nationwide. Guided by our vision of ‘Inspire Better Living,’ we are thrilled to bring the NBA Rising Stars Invitational Thailand Qualifiers to Bangkok and provide the next generation of Thai players more opportunities to compete and embrace active lifestyles.”