NBA and TOA Announce First NBA Rising Stars Invitational Thailand Qualifiers

The Thailand Qualifiers presented by TOA will determine the boys’ and girls’ high-school teams that will represent the country at the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Invitational in Singapore this summer. The NBA Rising Stars Invitational is the league’s first regional high-school basketball tournament and features boys’ and girls’ teams from across Asia-Pacific.
The announcement was made by TOA Chief Executive Officer Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon and NBA Head of Southeast Asia and Asia Marketing Sheila Rasu at a launch event in Bangkok, which was followed by a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic for 80 boys and girls ages 9-12.
Operated by the event agency of TOA, the Thailand Qualifiers presented by TOA will feature four boys’ teams and four girls’ teams from across the country identified in collaboration with Basketball Sport Association of Thailand (BSAT) competing in a two-day, single-elimination tournament, with the winning boys’ and girls’ teams earning an opportunity to compete at the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Invitational. The event will also feature social impact programming and an appearance by an NBA legend who will be announced prior to the event.
“Sport is a powerful platform to inspire individuals and empower communities,” said Tangkaravakoon. “For more than 12 years, TOA has proudly supported Thai basketball, consistently advancing its growth and investing in the development of young athletes nationwide. Guided by our vision of ‘Inspire Better Living,’ we are thrilled to bring the NBA Rising Stars Invitational Thailand Qualifiers to Bangkok and provide the next generation of Thai players more opportunities to compete and embrace active lifestyles.”
“TOA shares our commitment to developing Thai basketball and providing a platform for aspiring players across the country to learn the game and maximize their potential,” said Rasu. “We look forward to welcoming the winning Thai teams to Singapore this summer where they will compete against some of the best high‑school teams from across Asia‑Pacific.”
As the Official Broadcast Partner of the Thailand Qualifiers, Mimo Tech Co., Ltd (AIS) will livestream the tournament on AIS PLAY, which is available in Thailand through the App Store and Google Play.
For all the latest developments around the NBA and the Thailand Qualifiers, fans in Thailand can visit NBA.com, download the NBA App, and follow the NBA on TikTok. For more information on the NBA Rising Stars Invitational, visit www.nbarisingstarsinvitational.com and follow NBA Rising Stars Invitational on Facebook and Instagram.
About the NBA
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2025-26 season featured a record 135 international players from a record-tying 43 countries. The NBA’s digital assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA’s global social impact platform celebrating its 20th year, drives change on issues facing fans and communities in the areas of health and wellness, civic engagement, social justice and inclusion, and sustainability.
About TOA
TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the market leader in the paint and coating industry within the AEC, successfully capitalizing on the region's high-growth potential. Driven by a vision to 'Inspire Better Living,' TOA is committed to delivering surface materials that enhance beauty, protect buildings, and bring happiness to everyday life through a sustainable path. TOA manufactures and distributes a wide range of decorative and non-decorative paint and coating products. The company fortifies its leading position and top-of-mind brand status through advanced technology, high-quality innovation, and comprehensive 'Total Solution' services that exceed customer expectations. Beyond business success, TOA is dedicated to its Net Zero ambition, aiming to build a brighter future and inspire sustainable happiness for generations to come.