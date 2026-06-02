NRF drives “Pink Sauce” Highland Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce to the Global Stage

NR Instant Produce Public Company Limited (NRF), a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and export of Asian food products, as well as an OEM food production service provider, has achieved remarkable success following the global debut of its “Pink Sauce” -the world’s first pink Sriracha hot chili sauce at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026.
The launch attracted strong interest from buyers, importers, and business partners worldwide, resulting in successful business negotiations and purchase orders from customers across more than 10 countries. This achievement highlights the strong potential of Thai food products in meeting the evolving demands of international consumers.
Pink Sauce stands out through its distinctive color, unique flavor profile, and versatility across a wide variety of food applications. These qualities made it one of the exhibition’s key highlights throughout the event, particularly among buyers from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, who recognized its potential to differentiate retail shelves and appeal to consumers seeking innovative food products.
As a result, Pink Sauce emerged as one of NRF’s flagship products, driving significant business negotiations and commercial opportunities during this year’s event.
Building on this momentum, NRF is preparing to officially launch Pink Sauce in the United Kingdom in July 2026 through a strategic partnership with a major restaurant chain operating nationwide across England. This collaboration aims to expand consumer access and establish meaningful brand awareness in the European market, marking another important milestone in bringing Thai food innovation to the global stage.
Beyond international expansion, NRF is also studying plans to introduce Pink Sauce to the Thai market following strong interest from both domestic and international business partners, alongside growing demand from Thai consumers who have closely followed the product online.
At the same time, NRF continues to strengthen its product portfolio through the growing success of its “Por Kwan” branded products, particularly crispy fried shallots and chili in rice bran oil, which have gained strong popularity among consumers seeking distinctive flavor-enhancing products suitable for diverse dining preferences. This reflects NRF’s capability in managing a product portfolio that caters to a wide range of consumer lifestyles.
Mr. Dan Pathomvanich, Chief Executive Officer of NRF, said: “In today’s global food market, where consumers have countless choices, differentiation is the key to growth. Pink Sauce was not created simply because we wanted to develop a new flavor. Our ambition was to create an entirely new category and demonstrate that Thai food still holds tremendous room for creativity and innovation.”
“The response from our partners at THAIFEX has reinforced our confidence in Pink Sauce’s international potential. We are therefore moving forward with the official UK launch this July through collaboration with a major nationwide restaurant chain. In the near future, we also sincerely hope to bring Pink Sauce back to create excitement in the Thai market as well,” he added.
Behind NRF’s success at THAIFEX this year was the company’s strategic use of AI technology to analyze consumer insights, food trends, and market behaviors across different countries. These insights were applied to product design, packaging development, and booth experiences to better align with the preferences of modern consumers, reflecting NRF’s vision of leveraging technology and innovation to drive sustainable growth in the global food industry.
NRF’s success at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 marks another significant milestone in elevating Thai food brands on the international stage while expanding business opportunities into new markets worldwide. Through the development of products that closely align with consumer trends, NRF remains committed to creating long-term value for Thailand’s food industry.