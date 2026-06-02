NRF drives “Pink Sauce” Highland Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce to the Global Stage

NR Instant Produce Public Company Limited (NRF), a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and export of Asian food products, as well as an OEM food production service provider, has achieved remarkable success following the global debut of its “Pink Sauce” -the world’s first pink Sriracha hot chili sauce at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026.

The launch attracted strong interest from buyers, importers, and business partners worldwide, resulting in successful business negotiations and purchase orders from customers across more than 10 countries. This achievement highlights the strong potential of Thai food products in meeting the evolving demands of international consumers.

Pink Sauce stands out through its distinctive color, unique flavor profile, and versatility across a wide variety of food applications. These qualities made it one of the exhibition’s key highlights throughout the event, particularly among buyers from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, who recognized its potential to differentiate retail shelves and appeal to consumers seeking innovative food products.

As a result, Pink Sauce emerged as one of NRF’s flagship products, driving significant business negotiations and commercial opportunities during this year’s event.