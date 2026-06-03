Four nations agree joint crackdown on cross-border drug crime

A three-month anti-drug campaign involving Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar will begin on June 15, following talks among representatives of the four countries in Hanoi on Tuesday.

The operation, proposed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, will be carried out with the public security ministries of China and Laos and Myanmar’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is set to run until September 15, 2026.

Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, told the conference that the four neighbouring countries share borders and occupy strategically important positions in the region.

He said they are being directly affected by drug crime, which is becoming increasingly complicated.

Long said the campaign reflects not only practical cooperation among law-enforcement agencies but also a strong political commitment to tackling global drug crime and drug abuse.