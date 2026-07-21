Canada gains observer status in Japan-UK-Italy fighter project

Canada will be allowed to examine key information from the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) without funding or taking part in aircraft development after becoming the initiative’s first observer on Tuesday (July 21).

The decision was confirmed at a meeting in London attended by Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting and Canadian Minister of National Defence David J. McGuinty.

Streeting began serving in the post that day.

Ottawa’s observer status will cover information about the planned aircraft’s capabilities and the companies expected to be involved in its production and sale.

Canada is also understood to be weighing full membership and the possible purchase of GCAP aircraft in the future.