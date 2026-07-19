Japanese defence officials turn to X for rapid information response

Senior figures from Japan’s Defence Ministry and Self-Defence Forces are turning to X, formerly Twitter, to circulate accurate information rapidly and push back against what Tokyo regards as China’s cognitive warfare.

Ministry spokesman Kimihito Aguin opened his account on June 26, an uncommon step among Japanese defence personnel.

General Hiroaki Uchikura, Japan’s top uniformed officer and chief of staff of the Joint Staff, followed one week later.

Each account has since gained more than 30,000 followers.

The initiative followed a series of one-sided assertions from China.

Shortly after joining X, Aguin challenged the Chinese Defence Ministry’s accusation that Japan was pursuing “new militarism”, writing: “It contains claims not based on facts.”