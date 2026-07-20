Thai FTA exports reach US$31.8bn as ASEAN leads

Thailand’s use of export privileges under free-trade agreements continued to expand in April 2026, with the value of shipments claiming preferential treatment reaching US$31.77 billion.
The figure represented an increase of 10.19% from the same period a year earlier and accounted for 81.41% of the total value of eligible exports, according to the Department of Foreign Trade.
Director-general Arada Fuangtong said the figures highlighted the role of FTAs in helping Thai exporters reduce costs, enter new markets and strengthen their competitiveness in global trade.
ASEAN, China and India remained the leading destinations, while vehicles and fresh durian were among the products making the greatest use of tariff privileges.
ASEAN and China dominate FTA use
The five agreements recording the highest value of exports using FTA privileges were:
The five products with the highest value of FTA privilege use in April were:
Agricultural and processed agricultural products claiming FTA privileges were worth a combined US$7.65 billion, accounting for 24.08% of the total.
The five leading products in this group were:
Industrial goods accounted for the remaining US$24.12 billion, or 75.92% of total FTA privilege use.
The five leading industrial products were:
Arada said the department would continue organising seminars and practical workshops nationwide to help Thai businesses make greater use of trade privileges.
The programmes are intended to improve companies’ understanding of FTAs, rules of origin and procedures for claiming preferential tariffs, while helping them identify new commercial opportunities overseas.
During the 2026 fiscal year, the department has provided training and business development support to more than 1,400 entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.
Its latest workshop, titled “FTA GO! Driving trade and strengthening Thai entrepreneurs”, was held in Chonburi on July 6-7.
The event provided detailed advice on FTA privileges and compliance with rules of origin, while also supporting businesses through the “Boost Up SMEs to FTA Markets” programme.
The initiative is targeting three high-potential markets:
The department considers all three strategically important export destinations where Thai companies could use existing FTA arrangements to expand sales and increase the value of their exports.