Thai FTA exports reach US$31.8bn as ASEAN leads

Thailand’s use of export privileges under free-trade agreements continued to expand in April 2026, with the value of shipments claiming preferential treatment reaching US$31.77 billion.

The figure represented an increase of 10.19% from the same period a year earlier and accounted for 81.41% of the total value of eligible exports, according to the Department of Foreign Trade.

Director-general Arada Fuangtong said the figures highlighted the role of FTAs in helping Thai exporters reduce costs, enter new markets and strengthen their competitiveness in global trade.

ASEAN, China and India remained the leading destinations, while vehicles and fresh durian were among the products making the greatest use of tariff privileges.

ASEAN and China dominate FTA use

The five agreements recording the highest value of exports using FTA privileges were: