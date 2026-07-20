Fatality reported following NGV station explosion in Si Racha

An explosion occurred inside an NGV filling station in Bowin subdistrict, Si Racha district, along Highway 331 at 4pm on Monday (July 20, 2026).
One man was trapped inside, and relevant agencies immediately rushed to inspect the scene.
An initial investigation found that someone had detected a burning smell before the incident and called in a technician to carry out repairs and maintenance.
While the technician was inspecting the site, a loud explosion was heard, scattering concrete debris and leaving the technician trapped in the rubble.
The body of a man, whose name and age were not known, was later found near the third pillar.
The body was pinned beneath a wall and could not be removed from the scene.
The electricity supply was then cut to facilitate the work of rescue personnel as they inspected the site and searched for any other injured people who might still be trapped inside.
The cause remained unclear.
A further inspection by forensic officers was required to determine the exact cause.