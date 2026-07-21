HYROX Bangkok returns August 13–16 for Asia’s largest event

Bangkok is preparing to host its largest HYROX event yet as the global fitness race returns for four days of competition, bringing together more than 20,000 athletes from August 13–16.
BYD HYROX Bangkok will take over the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center following strong demand for the previous event in March. Organisers said registrations had risen by 14%, prompting the competition to expand to four full days for the first time.
The turnout is expected to make it the largest HYROX race staged in Thailand and one of the biggest editions held in Asia.
Official event information confirms that races will run from Thursday to Sunday, with divisions spread across morning, afternoon and evening sessions.
Promoted under the concept “Fitness Race for Everybody”, HYROX uses the same competition format at its events worldwide, allowing participants of different experience and fitness levels to compare their performances.
Every competitor completes eight one-kilometre runs, with each run followed by a functional workout station.
The eight stations are SkiErg, sled push, sled pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmers carry, sandbag lunges and wall balls.
Athletes may enter the Singles division, compete with a partner in Doubles or form a four-person Relay team. Adaptive divisions are also available for athletes with physical impairments.
The official Bangkok programme includes Open, Pro, Doubles, Relay and Adaptive categories, with women’s and men’s individual and team events scheduled throughout the four days.
The Bangkok competition will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2027 PUMA HYROX World Championships, which will be held in Hong Kong from June 10–13.
It will be the first time the championships have been staged in the Asia-Pacific region. Qualification places are offered in eligible age groups and divisions at HYROX events during the 2026–27 season.
After four days of racing, athletes and supporters will be invited to HYROX Thailand’s first official after-party.
Named Station 9, the event will be held at Tribe Sky Beach Club on Sunday night, August 16, giving competitors and supporters an opportunity to celebrate after the final races.
Competition and spectator tickets for the August event are limited. A competitor’s race wristband provides entry to the venue only on the day of their race, while a separate spectator ticket is required to attend on other days.
AirAsia HYROX Chiba — August 6–9, 2026
BYD HYROX Bangkok — August 13–16, 2026
AirAsia HYROX Perth — August 21–23, 2026
AirAsia HYROX Seoul — November 14–15, 2026
AIA HYROX Singapore — November 26–29, 2026
BYD HYROX Melbourne — December 9–13, 2026
AirAsia HYROX Kuala Lumpur — December 11–13, 2026
AIA HYROX Hong Kong — January 7–10, 2027
BYD HYROX Osaka — January 21–24, 2027
BYD HYROX Auckland — February 4–7, 2027
BYD HYROX Bangkok — February 11–14, 2027
HYROX Taipei — March 12–14, 2027
BYD HYROX Brisbane — March 31–April 4, 2027
HYROX Nagoya — April 16–18, 2027
BYD HYROX Incheon — May 13–16, 2027