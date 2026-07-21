HYROX Bangkok returns August 13–16 for Asia’s largest event

Bangkok is preparing to host its largest HYROX event yet as the global fitness race returns for four days of competition, bringing together more than 20,000 athletes from August 13–16.





BYD HYROX Bangkok will take over the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center following strong demand for the previous event in March. Organisers said registrations had risen by 14%, prompting the competition to expand to four full days for the first time.

The turnout is expected to make it the largest HYROX race staged in Thailand and one of the biggest editions held in Asia.

Official event information confirms that races will run from Thursday to Sunday, with divisions spread across morning, afternoon and evening sessions.





One format, eight runs and eight workout stations

Promoted under the concept “Fitness Race for Everybody”, HYROX uses the same competition format at its events worldwide, allowing participants of different experience and fitness levels to compare their performances.

Every competitor completes eight one-kilometre runs, with each run followed by a functional workout station.

The eight stations are SkiErg, sled push, sled pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmers carry, sandbag lunges and wall balls.

Athletes may enter the Singles division, compete with a partner in Doubles or form a four-person Relay team. Adaptive divisions are also available for athletes with physical impairments.

The official Bangkok programme includes Open, Pro, Doubles, Relay and Adaptive categories, with women’s and men’s individual and team events scheduled throughout the four days.