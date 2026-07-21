Thailand’s Grand Palace access changes announced for July 28-31

Wednesday (July 29): His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary and the royal merit-making ceremony for Asalha Bucha and the Buddhist Lent festival 2026
- Ticket sales will be suspended for the entire day.
- Only the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be open to visitors from 8am to noon. The Chapel of the Emerald Buddha will be closed to visitors. Visitors must enter and leave through Sawasdisopa Gate.
- Public access to pay respects to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, and to the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita at Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall, will be suspended for the entire day.
Thursday (July 30): Royal ceremony to change the Emerald Buddha’s attire from its summer attire to its rainy-season attire; a Thaksinanupadana merit-making ceremony (Kong Tek) for the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother; and the royal 50-day merit-making ceremony for the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita
- Tickets will be sold from 8am to noon.
- The Chapel of the Emerald Buddha will be closed to visitors for the entire day.
- Public access to pay respects to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, and to the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita at Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall, will be suspended for the entire day.
Friday (July 31): Royal 50-day merit-making ceremony for the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita
- Tickets will be sold from 1pm to 3.30pm.
- Members of the public may pay their respects to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, and to the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita at Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall, from 1pm to 8pm. The screening point in the Na Phra Lan Tunnel will close at 7pm.
Visitors are asked to dress respectfully:
- Men entering Prasat Phra Debidorn must not wear jeans, while women must wear skirts or traditional wrap skirts.
- Respectful mourning attire is required when paying respects to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita.