Grand Palace adjusts visiting hours for June 25-26

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced adjusted visiting hours for the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, also known as Wat Phra Kaew, on June 25 and 26, 2026.

The changes are being made as the 15-day royal merit-making ceremony will be held for the royal funeral rites of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita.

Visiting hours on June 25

On June 25, tickets for visiting the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew will be sold from 8.30am to noon.

Members of the public wishing to pay respects before the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall may do so from 8am to noon.

The screening point inside the pedestrian tunnel on Na Phra Lan Road will close at 11am.

Visiting hours on June 26

On June 26, ticket sales for visiting the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew will open from 1pm to 3.30pm.

The public may pay respects before the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall from 1pm to 8pm.

The screening point inside the pedestrian tunnel on Na Phra Lan Road will close at 7pm.

Visitors advised to dress appropriately

The Bureau of the Royal Household asked visitors to dress politely.

Those entering to pay respects before the royal remains are requested to wear formal mourning attire. Men should not wear jeans, while women are required to wear a skirt or traditional Thai-style lower garment.

The Grand Palace’s official visitor information notes that normal opening hours may change according to the schedule, and visitors are advised to check arrangements before travelling.