UNODC maps Southeast Asia’s increasingly connected crime economy

Transnational criminal networks in Southeast Asia are becoming part of an increasingly interconnected criminal economy, sharing financial infrastructure, specialist services, and operational resources across borders, according to a new United Nations report.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) warned that groups previously confined to particular territories or illicit markets are now expanding into multiple forms of crime while relying on common financial channels, technologies, and service providers.

Criminal activity has shifted from a model centred largely on trafficking illegal commodities towards the sale of specialised services, including cyber-enabled fraud, money laundering, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and the collection and sale of personal data.

Delphine Schantz, UNODC regional representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, described the emerging structure as resembling “corporate franchising”, with specialist operations supporting several connected criminal markets.

Fraud linked to criminal networks caused estimated losses of between US$88.3 billion and US$114.1 billion across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in 2025. The upper estimate exceeds the gross domestic product of several countries in the region.