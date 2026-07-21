Thailand and FBI deepen crackdown on global scam networks

Thailand and the United States have agreed to deepen cooperation against scam centres and transnational crime, with both sides setting their sights on dismantling entire criminal networks rather than pursuing only low-level offenders.
Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel at Government House on Tuesday morning during the FBI chief’s visit to Thailand.
Their talks focused on expanding international cooperation against scam gangs, which have grown into a major economic and social threat affecting victims around the world.
Anutin said Thailand had made the suppression of transnational crime and technology-related fraud a national priority, bringing law-enforcement and financial agencies together to trace illicit money and seize assets linked to criminal networks.
The government has previously described technology crime as a national agenda and intensified efforts against cybercrime, money laundering and scam operations.
According to the government, Thai authorities have frozen or seized assets worth tens of billions of baht in cases connected with scam networks and other forms of organised crime.
Patel praised Thailand’s efforts against online fraud and its broader action against drug trafficking, human trafficking and international criminal organisations.
He said cooperation between the FBI and the Royal Thai Police had produced effective results, with both sides agreeing to strengthen intelligence-sharing and integrate security information more closely.
The FBI has also highlighted its work with Thai police against scam compounds in Southeast Asia, including operations involving phones seized from suspected scam networks in Thailand.
Patel thanked Thailand for jointly hosting the Summit for the Scam Centers in Bangkok from July 20–21, describing the country as an important regional law-enforcement partner in the fight against online fraud.
The meeting brought together international partners to discuss a coordinated response to criminal networks whose operations often cross multiple jurisdictions and involve online fraud, forced labour, money laundering and trafficking.
Thailand and the FBI agreed that future action should go beyond arresting those carrying out scams at an operational level.
Instead, their cooperation will target the people who control the networks, their financial channels, supporting infrastructure and links to other transnational crimes.
Patel has previously said the FBI is working with overseas partners to pursue fraud organisations and scam compounds that have stolen billions of dollars from victims, including Americans targeted from abroad.
Both sides said lasting suppression would require sustained international coordination because scam networks can rapidly move personnel, money and digital operations across borders.
They pledged to use their full law-enforcement capabilities and strengthen the exchange of intelligence and resources with other countries to disrupt the networks at their roots.