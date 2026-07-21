Thailand and FBI deepen crackdown on global scam networks

Thailand and the United States have agreed to deepen cooperation against scam centres and transnational crime, with both sides setting their sights on dismantling entire criminal networks rather than pursuing only low-level offenders.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel at Government House on Tuesday morning during the FBI chief’s visit to Thailand.

Their talks focused on expanding international cooperation against scam gangs, which have grown into a major economic and social threat affecting victims around the world.

Anutin said Thailand had made the suppression of transnational crime and technology-related fraud a national priority, bringing law-enforcement and financial agencies together to trace illicit money and seize assets linked to criminal networks.

The government has previously described technology crime as a national agenda and intensified efforts against cybercrime, money laundering and scam operations.

According to the government, Thai authorities have frozen or seized assets worth tens of billions of baht in cases connected with scam networks and other forms of organised crime.

Patel praised Thailand’s efforts against online fraud and its broader action against drug trafficking, human trafficking and international criminal organisations.

He said cooperation between the FBI and the Royal Thai Police had produced effective results, with both sides agreeing to strengthen intelligence-sharing and integrate security information more closely.

The FBI has also highlighted its work with Thai police against scam compounds in Southeast Asia, including operations involving phones seized from suspected scam networks in Thailand.