Alleged hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket

An alleged hacker wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been arrested by Thai police in Phuket, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) announced on Wednesday.

Pol Lt Gen Surapol Prembutr, commissioner of the CCIB, said the alleged hacker, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested at a hotel in Phuket’s Thalang district on November 6. Police also seized a notebook computer, a mobile phone, and a hardware digital wallet for further examination.

Surapol held a press conference to announce the arrest at the Phuket Immigration Office on Wednesday. He said the US citizen was 35 years old, and the FBI had contacted the CCIB earlier to request cooperation in the arrest and extradition of the suspect under the Thai-US extradition treaty.