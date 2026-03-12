FBI and Meta Join Forces with Thai Police to Dismantle Transnational Scam Syndicates

Major 10-nation operation deactivates 150,000 accounts and rescues 300 victims as authorities target industrial-scale cybercrime in Southeast Asia.



In a significant blow to organised cybercrime, the Anti-Online Scam Centre (ACSC) has concluded a high-level intervention targeting the "scam factories" operating across Southeast Asia.

The second Joint Disruption Week saw the Royal Thai Police collaborate with the FBI, the US Department of Justice, and Meta to dismantle digital infrastructures used by transnational criminal networks.

The operation, which concluded on 12 March 2026, resulted in the deactivation of over 150,000 suspicious accounts by Meta. Beyond digital disruption, the Royal Thai Police confirmed the arrest of 21 key suspects and the identification of more than 300 Thai nationals who had been trafficked into forced labour at "scam centres" located along the country’s borders.

