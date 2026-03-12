FBI and Meta Join Forces with Thai Police to Dismantle Transnational Scam Syndicates

Major 10-nation operation deactivates 150,000 accounts and rescues 300 victims as authorities target industrial-scale cybercrime in Southeast Asia.
In a significant blow to organised cybercrime, the Anti-Online Scam Centre (ACSC) has concluded a high-level intervention targeting the "scam factories" operating across Southeast Asia.
The second Joint Disruption Week saw the Royal Thai Police collaborate with the FBI, the US Department of Justice, and Meta to dismantle digital infrastructures used by transnational criminal networks.
The operation, which concluded on 12 March 2026, resulted in the deactivation of over 150,000 suspicious accounts by Meta. Beyond digital disruption, the Royal Thai Police confirmed the arrest of 21 key suspects and the identification of more than 300 Thai nationals who had been trafficked into forced labour at "scam centres" located along the country’s borders.
Industrial-Scale Fraud
Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, assistant commissioner general, described these criminal networks as sophisticated entities operating with the efficiency of legitimate businesses. This latest crackdown builds on an earlier sting in late 2025, which saw 59,000 pages and accounts removed.
The scope of the alliance has now expanded to include law enforcement agencies from the UK, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Canada, highlighting the global nature of the threat. The messaging platform LINE has also joined the coalition to help formulate regional prevention strategies.
A Data-Led Response
Chris Sonderby, vice president at Meta, emphasised that the tech giant’s strategy focuses on "source suppression"—stopping criminal activity before it reaches the end-user.
By sharing real-time intelligence with the FBI and local authorities, the coalition aims to bankrupt the economic engines of these syndicates.
The ACSC has signalled that while 150,000 accounts have been shuttered, the focus now shifts to the financial trails left by these organisations to prevent them from regrouping under new digital identities.