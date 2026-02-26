Police raid targets free SIM scam; three arrested in northern Thailand

Thailand’s Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led by the Crime Suppression Division, have carried out “SAFE Doi BOY” raids at eight locations across four provinces, arresting three suspects.

The suspects, Mr P, Ms J and Ms B, were wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Fang Provincial Court.

They face charges linked to arranging the sale of registered SIM cards where the actual user cannot be identified, and unlawfully collecting, possessing or disclosing personal data to be used in technology-related crimes.

Police said the arrests were made in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

The case began after the ACSC detected irregularities in phone numbers used in multiple online scam cases.

Investigators found the SIM cards linked to those numbers had been registered using the personal details of children aged 15 or younger, living in Mae Ai district in Chiang Mai.