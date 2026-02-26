Police raid targets free SIM scam; three arrested in northern Thailand

Thailand’s Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led by the Crime Suppression Division, have carried out “SAFE Doi BOY” raids at eight locations across four provinces, arresting three suspects.
The suspects, Mr P, Ms J and Ms B, were wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Fang Provincial Court.
They face charges linked to arranging the sale of registered SIM cards where the actual user cannot be identified, and unlawfully collecting, possessing or disclosing personal data to be used in technology-related crimes.
Police said the arrests were made in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.
The case began after the ACSC detected irregularities in phone numbers used in multiple online scam cases.
Investigators found the SIM cards linked to those numbers had been registered using the personal details of children aged 15 or younger, living in Mae Ai district in Chiang Mai.
Police said the group allegedly posed as staff from a major mobile network and held activities at remote schools in mountain areas.
They reportedly claimed they were teaching students about online threats and giving away free internet SIM cards for education.
Authorities said the suspects took advantage of the children’s lack of awareness by scanning their national ID cards and faces, then using that information to register and activate large numbers of SIM cards without the children or their parents knowing.
Police said the SIM cards were then sold on to call-centre scam networks to be used in online crimes, with initial damage estimated at more than THB300,000.
During the operation, carried out with the Marine Police Division, officers seized more than 2,160 SIM cards, two mobile phones and related documents.
The three suspects were handed over to investigators at Sub-Division 4 of the Crime Suppression Division for legal proceedings.
All three denied the charges, police said.
The operation was directed by Pol Gen Thana Chuwong, Deputy National Police Chief, and other senior officers.