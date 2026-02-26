Myanmar and Thai Ambassadors Meet in Ottawa to Discuss Migrant Worker Issues

Myanmar’s Chargé d’Affaires and Ambassador to Canada, U Zaw Htun Oo, received Ambassador-designate of Thailand to Canada, Darm Boontham, at the Myanmar Embassy in Ottawa on February 24.

During the meeting, the two diplomats discussed strengthening the longstanding friendly and good-neighbourly relations between Myanmar and Thailand.

They also exchanged views on enhancing people-to-people ties, addressing issues related to Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand, and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation with the host country, Canada.