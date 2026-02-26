Myanmar and Thai Ambassadors Meet in Ottawa to Discuss Migrant Worker Issues

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2026

Myanmar’s Ambassador to Canada met with Thailand’s newly appointed Ambassador to Canada to discuss matters concerning Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Myanmar’s Chargé d’Affaires and Ambassador to Canada, U Zaw Htun Oo, received Ambassador-designate of Thailand to CanadaDarm Boontham, at the Myanmar Embassy in Ottawa on February 24.

During the meeting, the two diplomats discussed strengthening the longstanding friendly and good-neighbourly relations between Myanmar and Thailand.

They also exchanged views on enhancing people-to-people ties, addressing issues related to Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand, and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation with the host country, Canada.

Ambassador U Zaw Htun Oo also briefed his Thai counterpart on Myanmar’s current developments, including the successful holding of a general election aimed at implementing a free and fair multi-party democratic system, preparations for convening a new parliament, and efforts to form a new democratic government.

Eleven Myanmar

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy