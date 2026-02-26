PM2.5 returns to blanket Bangkok; Prawet, Lat Krabang and Bang Rak worst-hit

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reported an average PM2.5 level of 33.1 µg/m³ at 7:00am on February 26, 2026, with the highest readings in Prawet, Lat Krabang and Bang Rak. All zones were rated “moderate”.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok at 7:00am on February 26, 2026. The Bangkok-wide average was 33.1 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard: not exceeding 37.5 µg/m³).

Top 12 PM2.5 hotspots in Bangkok Prawet — 40.7 µg/m³ Lat Krabang — 40.0 µg/m³ Bang Rak — 39.9 µg/m³ Pathum Wan — 39.9 µg/m³ Min Buri — 39.4 µg/m³ Lak Si — 38.3 µg/m³ Wang Thonglang — 36.4 µg/m³ Sai Mai — 36.4 µg/m³ Bang Kho Laem — 36.1 µg/m³ Ratchathewi — 35.9 µg/m³ Bang Sue — 35.8 µg/m³ Bang Khun Thian — 35.7 µg/m³

PM2.5 by zone North Bangkok: 31.6–38.3 µg/m³ — overall: moderate

East Bangkok: 27.1–40.7 µg/m³ — overall: moderate

Central Bangkok: 26.8–36.4 µg/m³ — overall: moderate

South Bangkok: 26.9–39.9 µg/m³ — overall: moderate

North Thonburi: 26.6–35.3 µg/m³ — overall: moderate

South Thonburi: 28.8–35.7 µg/m³ — overall: moderate



Health advice General public: Wear an N95 mask or a PM2.5-protective mask whenever you go outdoors, and reduce time spent on strenuous outdoor activities.

Wear an N95 mask or a PM2.5-protective mask whenever you go outdoors, and reduce time spent on strenuous outdoor activities. At-risk groups (children, older people, and those with respiratory diseases): Avoid going outside unless necessary. If you develop coughing, breathing difficulties, or severe eye irritation, seek medical attention immediately. Related TMD warns of storms, gusty winds as rain hits Bangkok Bangkok PM2.5 below standard citywide; 20% chance of storms and gusty winds PM2.5 spikes in Northeast and North; Bangkok over limits at four sites