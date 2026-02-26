U-Tapao Airport project to kick off on April 3, marking start of 50-year concession

Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), provided an update on the THB290 billion U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development, saying the EECO will issue a Notice to Proceed (NTP) to U-Tapao International Aviation Co., Ltd. (UTA) on April 3, 2026. The date will mark the official start of the 50-year project timeline, with the concession due to end in 2076.
This progress came after the EECO signed a contract management agreement for the joint investment project with UTA, the concessionaire, on January 29, 2026, under which UTA agreed to waive certain contractual conditions precedent related to the construction plan and the operation of the high-speed rail link connecting the three airports—resolving the deadlock that had delayed the project for nearly five and a half years.
Chula said the U-Tapao investment plan remains in line with the original framework, with the project divided into six phases. Phase 1 must be able to accommodate no fewer than 12 million passengers per year. Investment in phases 2-6 will begin when passenger volume reaches 80% of capacity in each phase, with the ultimate target of 60 million passengers per year in the project’s final year.
UTA is currently studying and preparing development plans for each phase it deems appropriate. Once the study results are available, they will be reviewed jointly.
EECO expects it will take more than five years before Phase 1 opens, and said multiple factors could affect the project, including development of the Airport City and a new smart city area. Planned investments such as a major theme park and a large stadium are expected to help boost passenger volumes and encourage continued travel and investment in the area.
The airport development plan sets a five-year construction period, with operations targeted to begin in 2031. Key works include:
Runway 2 is currently under construction, with a total programme of 1,095 days (30 months of construction and six months of testing). It is scheduled for completion by October 29, 2028 (B.E. 2571), which Chula said will be in time for the Phase 1 opening.
Chula added that delays to the high-speed rail project linking three airports—whose alignment includes a tunnel beneath the runway—will not affect construction of U-Tapao’s runway and terminal, as engineering adjustments have already been agreed.