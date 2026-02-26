U-Tapao Airport project to kick off on April 3, marking start of 50-year concession



Phase 1 investment to support 12 million passengers

Chula said the U-Tapao investment plan remains in line with the original framework, with the project divided into six phases. Phase 1 must be able to accommodate no fewer than 12 million passengers per year. Investment in phases 2-6 will begin when passenger volume reaches 80% of capacity in each phase, with the ultimate target of 60 million passengers per year in the project’s final year.

UTA is currently studying and preparing development plans for each phase it deems appropriate. Once the study results are available, they will be reviewed jointly.

EECO expects it will take more than five years before Phase 1 opens, and said multiple factors could affect the project, including development of the Airport City and a new smart city area. Planned investments such as a major theme park and a large stadium are expected to help boost passenger volumes and encourage continued travel and investment in the area.