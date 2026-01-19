Thai Airways board to approve THB13 billion U-Tapao smart maintenance hub

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited held a board meeting on Monday (January 19), with a key agenda item being a request for board approval to invest in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) project at U-Tapao Airport in Ban Chang district, Rayong, on a 33.6 hectares site, to be developed as a smart hangar.

Thai Airways’ investment is valued at more than THB13 billion. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2030, with the aim of becoming a world-class aircraft maintenance hub.

The project is expected to be completed alongside the airport’s second runway, which began construction last month.