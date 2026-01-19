Laos, Thailand, Malaysia deepen regional energy cooperation

Officials said the project is not only an electricity trading arrangement but also a strategic initiative that strengthens regional energy connectivity, improves power system reliability, and demonstrates ASEAN’s collective capacity to implement complex multilateral infrastructure projects.

By making use of existing transmission infrastructure, the project is expected to enhance efficiency while reducing investment costs and environmental impacts.

The successful implementation of the project is widely viewed as a milestone for ASEAN energy cooperation and a practical model for future cross-border power trading arrangements, contributing to long-term regional stability, energy sustainability and economic integration.

In recent years, Laos has expanded regional energy cooperation, reinforcing its role as a major electricity exporter in the Greater Mekong Subregion and ASEAN.

Laos has long supplied hydropower to Thailand and Vietnam and has also developed cooperation frameworks with Cambodia to expand cross-border electricity trade.

In addition, Laos and Myanmar have strengthened power cooperation through memorandums of understanding and feasibility studies for future transmission projects.

Together with energy links with China, these partnerships underscore Laos’ efforts to promote regional integration and lay the groundwork for multilateral initiatives such as the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project with Singapore.

The Vientiane Times

Asia News Network