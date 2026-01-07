Lao Communist Party congress opens, sets roadmap

Secretary General of the Party Central Committee Thongloun Sisoulith declared the opening of the three-day sitting under the theme “Elevate the Party’s strong leadership role, actively build an independent and self-reliant economy, continue to nurture the people’s democratic regime, and advance steadfastly towards socialism.

Shortly after his opening remarks, the Secretary General delivered the draft political report of the 11th Party Central Committee, outlining development roadmaps for 5, 10, and 30-year periods to achieve the goals outlined in the theme.

Over the next five years, Party leaders will guide the country in ensuring and maintaining firm political stability and social order conducive to socio-economic development.

On the economic front, the Party chief announced an ambitious target for average annual economic growth to reach at least 6 % over the 2026-2030 period.

This will pave the way for Laos to graduate from Least Developed Country status this year and support a smooth transition over the next three years.