Lao Communist Party congress opens, sets roadmap

Secretary General of the Party Central Committee Thongloun Sisoulith declared the opening of the three-day sitting under the theme “Elevate the Party’s strong leadership role, actively build an independent and self-reliant economy, continue to nurture the people’s democratic regime, and advance steadfastly towards socialism.
Shortly after his opening remarks, the Secretary General delivered the draft political report of the 11th Party Central Committee, outlining development roadmaps for 5, 10, and 30-year periods to achieve the goals outlined in the theme.
Over the next five years, Party leaders will guide the country in ensuring and maintaining firm political stability and social order conducive to socio-economic development.
On the economic front, the Party chief announced an ambitious target for average annual economic growth to reach at least 6 % over the 2026-2030 period.
This will pave the way for Laos to graduate from Least Developed Country status this year and support a smooth transition over the next three years.
“Efforts will be made to address economic and financial difficulties thoroughly,” Secretary General Thongloun told attendees.
Some 834 delegates from central and local levels, including 123 women, representing 421,865 Party members nationwide, along with an additional 388 guests, participated in the meeting.
Secretary General Thongloun, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, pledged to strengthen economic development and strive to create an independent and self-reliant economy.
“People’s quality of life must be improved; the nation’s beautiful and unique culture will be enhanced, and human resources will be developed to meet the required quality,” he said.
In terms of foreign relations, the Party leader said Laos will conduct its foreign affairs proactively to gain more trust within the international community and elevate Laos’ profile on the regional and international stages.
The political report pledged not to accumulate heavy debt. It came after Laos had made notable progress in servicing debt, resulting in public debt declining from 116 % of GDP in 2022 to 88 % in 2025.
To fulfil the set goals, Secretary General Thongloun, who is also state president, said that priorities designated to address economic and financial difficulties under the 2021-2025 national agenda must be integrated into the 10th five-year National Socio-economic Development Plan for 2026-2030.
To advance development, he stressed the urgent need to reform governance and regulations to improve transparency, reduce barriers, and improve the business environment, while also accelerating modernisation and digitalisation.
Action will also be stepped up to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of land, water and mineral use.
Energy sources will be diversified through greater generation of hydro, solar, wind, and nuclear power to meet domestic demand and boost exports.
In addition, the Party will enhance its leadership oversight to prevent and combat corruption, close loopholes, and expand revenue streams, building momentum for faster, more stable and sustainable socio-economic development.
While the 2026-2030 development phase will be built on achievements and lessons learnt over the last five years, the next five years, meanwhile, will lay the foundations for the following 10 and 30 years.
Over the next 10 years (2026-2035), the Party will continue to firmly nurture the people’s democratic regime and strengthen self-reliance and law-based governance, while ensuring political stability, social security and justice.
More will be done to ensure high-quality, green and sustainable development, macroeconomic stability, debt reduction, human resource development, digitalisation, and climate resilience.
By 2055, when the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party celebrates its 100th anniversary, the Party leadership will strive to transform Laos into an upper-middle-income developing country, the Party Secretary General said as he delivered the draft of the Party’s third political programme.
Politburo member and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone then presented the draft of the 10th five-year National Socio-economic Development Plan for 2026-2030, which translates the Party’s development direction into action to fulfil these goals.
On Wednesday, the congress is scheduled to elect members of the 12th Party Central Committee to lead the Party’s guidance over the next five years.
Souksakhone Vaenkleo
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network