Energy Ministry orders tighter security at Deep South petrol stations after attacks

The Energy Ministry has ordered tighter security at petrol stations across Thailand’s three southern border provinces, instructing officials to coordinate with security agencies while ensuring fuel supplies remain sufficient in case transport routes are disrupted.

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Energy and the ministry’s spokesperson, said on Sunday (January 11, 2026) that provincial energy officials and fuel traders had been told to work closely with security authorities to monitor all petrol stations and key energy sites.

The priority, he said, is the safety of station staff and members of the public.