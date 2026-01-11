Energy Ministry orders tighter security at Deep South petrol stations after attacks

The Energy Ministry has ordered tighter security at petrol stations across Thailand’s three southern border provinces, instructing officials to coordinate with security agencies while ensuring fuel supplies remain sufficient in case transport routes are disrupted.
Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Energy and the ministry’s spokesperson, said on Sunday (January 11, 2026) that provincial energy officials and fuel traders had been told to work closely with security authorities to monitor all petrol stations and key energy sites.
The priority, he said, is the safety of station staff and members of the public.
He also asked for continuous situation updates so the ministry’s headquarters can provide rapid support if any unexpected incident occurs.
On fuel management, the Department of Energy Business and Section 7 oil traders were instructed to check fuel stocks in the southern border provinces to ensure reserves are adequate and shortages do not occur if roads are closed or deliveries are restricted.
They were also told to prepare contingency plans to move fuel via alternative routes to keep energy supplies as stable as possible.
“I would like to express my condolences over what happened. Provincial energy officials, oil traders and station owners have been instructed to coordinate with security agencies, closely monitor petrol stations and ensure the safety of all staff. The public can be confident that contingency plans are in place and fuel reserves are sufficient for all scenarios,” Veerapat said.
Separately, a post on OR’s official page said that following explosions at 11 PTT Station outlets in the southern border provinces on Sunday (January 11), PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) extended its deepest condolences over the incidents.
OR said it is working with relevant agencies to closely track developments and strengthen safety measures, placing the welfare of employees and local residents as its top priority. The company said it is also assessing the damage and cooperating fully with authorities to restore normalcy as quickly as possible.
OR said it is sending support to residents and officials in the area, and urged the public to follow updates and cooperate with the relevant agencies on safety measures.