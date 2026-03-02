AIS Retains No.1 Network Spot, Winning 12 Ookla Speedtest Awards in the Second Half of 2025

Based on network performance results during the second half of the year, AIS was ranked as the “Best Mobile Network” and the “Best 5G Network,” excelling in both Speed and Consistency. At the same time, in the fixed broadband category, AIS also won the “Best Fixed Network” award, reinforcing the strength and robustness of its network infrastructure across all dimensions.

Mr. Kitti Ngarmchatetanarom, Chief Technology Officer of AIS, stated: “Today, network infrastructure is no longer merely a communications system; it is a vital foundation of the National Digital Infrastructure that must deliver extensive coverage, high stability, and the highest level of security. Currently, AIS 5G coverage, reaching 95% of the nationwide population and has expanded its broadband network to reach over 20 million households across Thailand, alongside continued investments in Data Centers and Cloud services to support the growth of Thailand’s digital economy.