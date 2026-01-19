BOI approves ZDT expansion: world’s top PCB maker to invest THB65bn more in Thailand

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), said the BOI board has approved investment promotion for an expansion by Peng Shen Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Zhen Ding Technology (ZDT)—the world’s No.1 printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer with production bases in China and Taiwan—and Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc.

Narit said ZDT aims to make Thailand a manufacturing base for highly complex PCBs, including multilayer PCBs, flexible PCBs, substrate-like PCBs and high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs, for modern electronics requiring high processing performance, such as smartphones, AI servers and advanced electronic devices for export worldwide. The factory is located in Prachin Buri.

A total of four projects have received BOI promotion. The first project was approved in 2023 and began production in September 2025. The company then submitted applications for three additional projects to expand investment, which have now been approved. Combined, the four projects represent total investment of more than THB65 billion, and are expected to create jobs for over 5,600 Thai workers.