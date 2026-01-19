Baan Chao Thai targets first-jobbers with zero down payment

Back in 2019, the government’s “Baan Puea Khon Thai” phenomenon sent shockwaves through the market, drawing more than 80 million views and generating as many as 147,000 pre-approved applicants.
But that dream stalled amid a political transition, leaving low-income earners and first-jobbers facing a harsh reality: they want a home, but cannot access bank credit.
This is the major gap that Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of the BTS Group, has identified, not only as a businessman, but also as someone seeking to give back to society through a social project.
That vision became the “Baan Chao Thai” project, which dusts off high-potential land in hand and carries forward an unfinished intention into something tangible.
What sets “Baan Chao Thai” apart is its effort to break the financial barrier that has long weighed on its target group, through terms seen as more bold than typical schemes: zero baht upfront, no booking fee, no down payment, and no instalment payments during construction.
Buyers can borrow 100%, backed by a partnership with the Government Housing Bank (GHB), offering special low-interest support alongside a financial school that helps build a “profile” for freelancers, traders and students through 7–8 months of savings to demonstrate financial discipline before applying for a loan.
Most importantly, the project shifts from leasehold to freehold, granting buyers permanent ownership at an affordable price starting at just THB1.9 million and not exceeding THB2 million.
The monthly repayment is calculated at around THB7,000–9,000, close to typical dormitory rent.
To prevent nominees and speculation, “Baan Chao Thai” will use a lottery system, with one national ID card per entitlement, emphasising equality.
In the first phase, it will launch as an eight-storey low-rise condominium to control costs and speed up construction, at Srinakarin (Si Iam Station), connected to the Yellow Line rail network, with 4,000 units.
The project features three prime locations: Srinakarin (Si Iam Station), connected to the Yellow Line; Pathum Thani, near Thammasat University and Talaad Thai, targeting students and small entrepreneurs; and Thana City (Samut Prakan), BTS’s long-established base with ready public utilities.
The appeal also lies in the detail, with Keeree said to be personally involved in everything, from material selection to fully furnished units that allow buyers to move in immediately.
The project also plans to introduce AI and voice-command systems inside rooms, aiming to lift Thai people’s quality of life into the smart-living era without a high price tag.
“Baan Chao Thai” is therefore not just a property project aimed at maximum profit, but a test of a business model combining “capitalism with a heart” with access to basic welfare for Thai people.
It officially opens today (January 19), with nationwide registration available via baan-chaothai.com.