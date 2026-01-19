Baan Chao Thai targets first-jobbers with zero down payment

Back in 2019, the government’s “Baan Puea Khon Thai” phenomenon sent shockwaves through the market, drawing more than 80 million views and generating as many as 147,000 pre-approved applicants.

But that dream stalled amid a political transition, leaving low-income earners and first-jobbers facing a harsh reality: they want a home, but cannot access bank credit.

This is the major gap that Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of the BTS Group, has identified, not only as a businessman, but also as someone seeking to give back to society through a social project.

That vision became the “Baan Chao Thai” project, which dusts off high-potential land in hand and carries forward an unfinished intention into something tangible.