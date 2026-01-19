CP unveils plan to position Thailand as an ASEAN tech and economic hub

Suphachai Chearavanont, chief executive officer of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group and chairman of True Corporation Public Company Limited (True), on Friday (January 16) set out key strategies aimed at helping position Thailand as an ASEAN economic and technology hub through advanced infrastructure and innovation.

Turning CP operations into “learning centres”

CP plans to upgrade group businesses with deep expertise into accessible “Learning Centres” for all education levels, allowing school and university students to train and learn from real technology.

The group has established a Centre of Excellence (CE) unit focused on technology oversight and knowledge transfer, as part of an effort to contribute to Thailand’s education system.

One highlighted innovation is the “space chicken” project, described as a collaboration with NASA to certify the highest level of food-safety standards for chicken produced by Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF), as proof that Thai food quality is high enough for astronauts.