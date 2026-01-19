Upper Thailand stays cold; Bangkok shrouded in morning fog with rain possible

24-hour forecast: Upper Thailand will be cool with morning fog, and thick fog in some places.

The upper North and upper Northeast will remain cool to cold as a high-pressure system or cold air mass, which is weakening, continues to cover upper Thailand.

Meanwhile, westerly winds from Myanmar will move in to cover the upper North and upper Laos.

The lower Central region and the East will see isolated showers due to southeasterly winds bringing in moisture.

People are advised to take care of their health as the weather changes, exercise extra caution when travelling through fog, and beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms as the weakening northeast monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be around 1 metre high.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution.