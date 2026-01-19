null

Upper Thailand stays cold; Bangkok shrouded in morning fog with rain possible

MONDAY, JANUARY 19, 2026

Weakening high-pressure system will keep North and Northeast cool to cold, while moist southeasterly winds may trigger isolated showers in parts of Central and Eastern regions.

  • Upper Thailand will remain cold, especially in the North and Northeast, with minimum temperatures as low as 13°C due to a high-pressure system.
  • Bangkok and its surrounding provinces will experience morning fog, which could be thick in some areas.
  • The forecast for the capital includes a 10% chance of rain, caused by southeasterly winds bringing in moisture.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its weather forecast for Monday (January 19), saying upper Thailand will remain cold, especially in the North and Northeast, with a minimum temperature of 13°C.

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces will see morning fog, with thick fog in some areas, and a 10% chance of rain.

24-hour forecast: Upper Thailand will be cool with morning fog, and thick fog in some places.

The upper North and upper Northeast will remain cool to cold as a high-pressure system or cold air mass, which is weakening, continues to cover upper Thailand.

Meanwhile, westerly winds from Myanmar will move in to cover the upper North and upper Laos.

The lower Central region and the East will see isolated showers due to southeasterly winds bringing in moisture.

People are advised to take care of their health as the weather changes, exercise extra caution when travelling through fog, and beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms as the weakening northeast monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be around 1 metre high.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Monday (January 19) to 6am Tuesday (January 20)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Morning fog, with thick fog in some areas; 10% chance of rain.
  • Minimum temperature 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 33–35°C
  • Southeasterly winds 10–15 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog, and thick fog in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature 13–17°C
  • Maximum temperature 30–35°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold, minimum temperature 3–12°C
  • Northwesterly winds 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog, and thick fog in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature 15–21°C
  • Maximum temperature 33–34°C
  • On mountaintops: cold, minimum temperature 9–14°C
  • Easterly winds 10–15 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with morning fog, and thick fog in some areas, with light rain in some places in the lower part of the region.
  • Minimum temperature 19–21°C
  • Maximum temperature 33–35°C
  • Southeasterly winds 10–15 km/h

East region

  • Cool with morning fog, and thick fog in some areas; thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 29–36°C
  • Southeasterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves below 1 metre; about 1 metre offshore; over 1 metre in thundershowers

South region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature 21–22°C
  • Maximum temperature 30–34°C
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat northwards: southeasterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves about 1 metre, over 1 metre in thundershowers
  • From Songkhla southwards: easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves about 1 metre

South region(west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 32–35°C
  • Northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves about 1 metre; higher offshore and in thundershowers (over 1 metre)
