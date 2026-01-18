Badminton Thailand’s mixed doubles pair set for the India Open 2026 final

The badminton programme for the India Open 2026, a World Tour Super 750 event with total prize money of more than THB29.93 million in New Delhi, India, has reached the finals.
Thailand will have just one player/pair in contention for a trophy in this round.
In the mixed doubles, Dechapol Puavaranukroh teams up with Supissara Paewsampran, the world No. 4 pair, to face Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje, the world No. 12 pair from Denmark.
The two pairs have met once before, in the semi-finals of the 2025 French Open, when “Dechapol–Supissara” won 2–1.
This match is another good chance to keep that momentum going and lift the title.
The final will be played on Sunday (18 January), starting at around 3pm (Thailand time), live on True Sport 7 (686).