Badminton Thailand’s mixed doubles pair set for the India Open 2026 final

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18, 2026

Thailand will have just one chance to lift a trophy at this Super 750 event, with the mixed doubles final set to begin at around 3pm Thailand time on Sunday(January 18).

  • Thailand's mixed doubles pair, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran, have reached the final of the India Open 2026.
  • They will compete against Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje for the championship title.
  • The Thai pair won their only previous encounter against the Danish duo; the final is scheduled for Sunday, January 18.

The badminton programme for the India Open 2026, a World Tour Super 750 event with total prize money of more than THB29.93 million in New Delhi, India, has reached the finals.

Thailand will have just one player/pair in contention for a trophy in this round.

In the mixed doubles, Dechapol Puavaranukroh teams up with Supissara Paewsampran, the world No. 4 pair, to face Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje, the world No. 12 pair from Denmark.

The two pairs have met once before, in the semi-finals of the 2025 French Open, when “Dechapol–Supissara” won 2–1.

This match is another good chance to keep that momentum going and lift the title.

The final will be played on Sunday (18 January), starting at around 3pm (Thailand time), live on True Sport 7 (686).

