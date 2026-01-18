Badminton Thailand’s mixed doubles pair set for the India Open 2026 final

The badminton programme for the India Open 2026, a World Tour Super 750 event with total prize money of more than THB29.93 million in New Delhi, India, has reached the finals.

Thailand will have just one player/pair in contention for a trophy in this round.

In the mixed doubles, Dechapol Puavaranukroh teams up with Supissara Paewsampran, the world No. 4 pair, to face Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje, the world No. 12 pair from Denmark.