Kunlavut Breaks Through After Shi Yuqi Retires, Claims Maiden Super 1000 Crown

Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn delivered a breakthrough performance, defeating world No.1 Shi Yuqi to secure his first BWF World Tour Super 1000 title at the Petronas Malaysia Open 2026 on Sunday.

World No.2 Kunlavut edged a gripping opening game 23–21 before taking a 6–1 lead in the second. Shi Yuqi was then forced to retire due to a back injury, handing the Thai star the title and his first championship of the 2026 season.

The season-opening Super 1000 event, held in Kuala Lumpur, saw Kunlavut reach the final of the Malaysia Open for the first time, becoming the first Thai men’s singles player to do so in 16 years since former world No 4 Boonsak Ponsana achieved the feat in 2010. It also marked Kunlavut’s first appearance in a Super 1000 final.