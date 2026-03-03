FIVB mourns 20 Iranian youth volleyball players killed in US strike on gym

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has issued a statement saying it is deeply saddened following reports that 20 Iranian youth women volleyball players were killed when a US air strike hit a gym in southern Iran.
The federation said it was shocked and deeply concerned by reports that a number of youth volleyball players in Iran had died amid worsening unrest in the Middle East and nearby areas.
We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and to all those affected by the ongoing crisis, the statement said.
FIVB said tens of thousands more members of the volleyball community in the region have been displaced and now face an uncertain future. It added that its immediate priority is to ensure the safety of all athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers who are based in, or travelling to, conflict-affected areas.
The federation said it has set up a dedicated task force to deliver real-time humanitarian support, working with governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and relevant agencies.
FIVB said it believes in the importance of cooperation, dialogue, peace and solidarity, and called on the international community to help de-escalate violence and seek a peaceful resolution.
The statement followed a report by local television channel Al Mayadeen, which said the United States launched an air strike targeting a gym in the city of Lamerd, in Fars province in southern Iran.
The report said the attack killed 20 women volleyball players, amid an escalating military conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.