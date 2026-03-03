Only one in five Americans support Iran strikes as fear of military casualties and fuel hikes grows

Reuters/Ipsos poll finds 56% of voters believe President Trump is too prone to military force, with energy costs and midterm elections looming.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll has revealed that only 27% of Americans approve of the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, as the campaign threatens to destabilise the Middle East.

The data suggests deep public unease, with 56% of respondents—including a quarter of Republicans—believing President Donald Trump is too prone to using military force to achieve national objectives.

While 43% of the public disapprove of the intervention, the poll highlights a disconnect in awareness; nine out of ten respondents reported hearing only "a little" about the sudden operations that commenced on Saturday, 28 February, targeting Iranian leadership.

Fragile Support Amid Military Risks

The President’s approval rating has slipped to 39% as the conflict intensifies. While 55% of Republicans currently back the strikes, that support is highly conditional.

The survey indicates that 42% of the Republican base would reconsider their stance should the operation result in US service members being killed or wounded.

Notably, the poll concluded on 1 March, just before the Pentagon confirmed the first American combat fatality of the mission.